BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Azerbaijan’s YASHAT Foundation sent 184 participants of the 2020 second Karabakh war for treatment to Türkiye, the foundation’s head Elvin Huseynov said on December 8 at a press conference on the two-year activities of the foundation in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Huseynov, 177 of them were seriously injured in the war, and seven are members of martyr families.

