Trip to Azerbaijan is full of experience - Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova

SHEKI, Azerbaijan, December 9. Representatives of the UK women's gymnastics team, athletes of Azerbaijani descent Jessica Gadirova and her sister Jennifer performed at a gala show in the city of Sheki, organized as part of the joint competition, Trend reports.

In a conversation with local reporters, the sisters shared their experience, noting that they were glad to be in Azerbaijan.

"In Baku, we visited our grandparents and other relatives, then we arrived in Sheki, where we toured around the city, saw architectural monuments, beautiful buildings, and historical sights. We hope that before leaving we will be able to take a walk around Baku. Our trip is full of wonderful impressions," they said.

Speaking about the gymnastic gala show, the sisters called it fantastic.

"It's great that the show combines various gymnastic disciplines. This gave us the opportunity to watch the performances of the representatives of rhythmic, men's sports, acrobatic gymnastics," they added.

Gymnastics competitions are being held on December 8-11 in the Sheki Olympic Sports Complex in Azerbaijan.

The competitions are dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

Within the joint competitions, the 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Men's Gymnastics and Acrobatic Gymnastics, the 6th Azerbaijan Championship in Women's Gymnastics, Trampoline, and Aerobic Gymnastics, the 18th Azerbaijan Championship in Acrobatic Track Jumping (Tumbling), and the 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics will be held.