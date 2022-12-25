Azerbaijan completing preparation of pilot project of road-street network of Aghdam (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 24 December 2022 15:47)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 24. The preparation of the pilot project of the road-street network of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam is being finalized, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev said, Trend reports.

Guliyev made the remark at a conference dedicated to the "1st State Program of the Great Return" to the Azerbaijani liberated territories.

He noted that for this purpose, the development of several projects in a new format with parallel synthesis in a single project is currently being completed.

"As a result of intensive work conducted jointly with the relevant state insitutions engaged in transport and communications policy over the past few months, the development of a pilot project of a street and road network with a total length of 191 kilometers is being completed," he said.

"Considering the success of this new design model, which was first implemented in Agdam, the same approach is currently being used in the design of the road network of the cities of Fuzuli, Shusha, and Lachin, as well as the village of Talysh in the Tartar district. Also, appropriate preparations are underway for the design of the street and road network of the cities of Jabrail, Zangilan, and Kalbajar, and the village of Hadrut in the Khojavend district," Guliyev added.