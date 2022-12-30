New military facilities commissioned in Azerbaijan's Lachin region - MoD (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Work on further improvement of the logistic support of the Azerbaijan Army continues, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense.

Accommodation points newly built on the territory of the Lachin region were commissioned. Deputy Defense Ministers - Chief of the Main Department of Logistics, Lieutenant General Nizam Osmanov, and Commander of the Land Forces, Lieutenant General Anvar Afandiyev, visited several combat positions and recently commissioned points located in Lachin.

It was reported that the servicemen are vigilantly serving in combat positions and are proud of standing guard over the Motherland.

Headquarters buildings, canteens, weapon rooms, medical points, soldier barracks, bath and laundry complexes, warehouses, and auto parks were built at the accommodation points. There is a boiler complex that provides a centralized heating system, as well as generators and solar panels for an uninterrupted power supply. Landscaping works were carried out and various types of trees were planted in the area.

Then the combat training of the military personnel was checked. Tactical tasks on various elements of combat training were fulfilled by servicemen with high professionalism.

Having met with servicemen serving in areas with harsh climatic conditions and difficult terrain, the deputy defense ministers highly appreciated their combat and moral-psychological training.

The servicemen were congratulated on the occasion of the upcoming holidays and presented with gifts.