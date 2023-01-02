Azerbaijani ministry reports explosion in multi-storey residential building in Baku

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 2 January 2023 16:21 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. The "hot line" of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan received information about an explosion in a multi-storey residential building on Javadkhan Street in the Binagadi district of Baku, Trend reports via the ministry.

The appropriate forces of the State Fire and Rescue Services of the ministry were called to the scene.

According to preliminary data, no fire took place as a result of the explosion.

Additional information about the incident will be provided.

