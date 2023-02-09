Medical personnel of Azerbaijani army continues work in Türkiye's quake-hit Kahramanmaras (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Medical personnel of the Azerbaijan Army, sent to Türkiye following the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, continue activities in Turkish Kahramanmaras, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, in cooperation with representatives of the Turkish Ministry of Health and the Turkish Armed Forces, Azerbaijani military doctors performed a total of 10 surgical operations in Türkiye.

Besides, the Azerbaijani medical staff checked up 98 citizens who suffered as a result of the earthquake, providing them with outpatient care.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

Following the latest data, 14,351 people have died, and 63,794 people have got injured in the quake so far.