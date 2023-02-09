Azerbaijan ranks first in search, rescue operations in earthquake-hit Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Azerbaijan ranks first in search and rescue operations carried out in earthquake-hit Türkiye, Spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada tweeted, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan with its 725 rescuers is atop the list of countries that are in the front lines to save lives, following the Türkiye earthquake," the spokesman wrote.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Following the latest data, 16,170 people have been killed, and 64,194 have got injured in the quake.