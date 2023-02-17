Azerbaijani ministry talks aid to quake-injured Turkish citizens at its field hospitals (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Mobile field hospitals of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, sent to Türkiye to provide assistance in eliminating the consequences of the deadly earthquake, continue their operations in Kahramanmaras region, Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, over the past days, 729 people received medical aid at these hospitals.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. Following thelatest data, 38,044 people have been killed, and 80,278 have got injured in the quake.