Azerbaijan gives update on man injured in Tartar district mine blast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The condition of Jaguar Hadiyev (born in 1989), who suffered from the landmine explosion in Azerbaijan's liberated Tartar, has been revealed, Head of the Surgical Department of the Barda Central District Hospital Bahruz Abbasov told Trend.

"The patient received first aid and underwent successful surgery. Currently, the patient's condition is stable and assessed as moderate, his treatment continues," he said.

Following the second Karabakh war, 284 people got hit by the planted mines (130 civilians, 154 military personnel).

According to the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, Hadiyev received bodily injuries of varying severity as a result of a landmine explosion in the liberated Tartar district. The employees of the Prosecutor's Office inspected the site and carried out other necessary investigative actions.

The investigation is still going on by the Tartar District Prosecutor's Office.