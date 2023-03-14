Participant of Azerbaijan & Baku Championships talks preparations for World Cup

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Men's Artistic Gymnastics is a crucial step in preparation for the World Championship, a participant of the competitions, 17-year-old gymnast Anar Hasanov told Trend.

"This is an opportunity to test your strength once again and to work out the elements of the program before the World Championship in Antalya, which lies ahead. There I will perform in the all-around, and I will need to perform well on each of the apparatuses. The coach was satisfied with my performance today. I hope I will show a good result at the World Championships," said the student of the Baku Gymnastics School.

The 28th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Men's Artistic Gymnastics and Acrobatic Gymnastics and the 7th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships among Age Categories in Women's Artistic Gymnastics are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 14-16.

Athletes from Ojaq Sports Club, Neftchi Sports Club, Baku Gymnastics School, “Karabakh” Sports Club (Barda), and Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves No.13 participate in the competition.

Men’s Artistic gymnasts are performing in the age categories of minors (born in 2016), youngsters (2014- 2015), children (2012-2013), pre-juniors (2010-2011), juniors (2008-2009 and 2006-2007) and seniors (2005 and older), while Women’s Artistic gymnasts are competing for medals in the age categories of children (2013-2014), pre-juniors (2011-2012) and juniors (2008-2010).

At Acrobatic Gymnastics competitions, gymnasts are performing in the age categories of youngsters (2008-2017), children (2007-2012), pre-juniors (2005-2012), juniors (2004-2010) and seniors (2008 and older) within Women’s & Men’s Pairs, Mixed Pairs, Women’s and Men’s Groups.