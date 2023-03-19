Azerbaijan's Talish village of Tartar district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. A visit of media representatives to Azerbaijan's liberated village of Talish in the Tartar region was arranged, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the villages of Talish and Sugovushan of the Tartar district, liberated from occupation as a result of hostilities during the 44-day second Karabakh war. They got acquainted with the conditions created for the 20 families resettled in the settlement. They also took part in a number of groundbreaking and opening ceremonies.

Today, Trend's employee visited the Talish village.

Media representatives got acquainted with the fundamental restoration and reconstruction work underway in Talish.

Modern private houses, where 20 families can comfortably live, were constructed in the village and handed over to the owners. Each of them has a total built-up area of 2,620.69 square meters and a common yard of 25,282.50 square meters. For each house, individual farm warehouses with a total area of 54 square meters were built and handed over to the owners. Meanwhile, landscape work was also carried out in the courtyard of each house (ornamental trees, shrubs, and flowers were planted; individual sown areas were created).

A school building for 78 students will operate in the village. The built-up area of a two-story building with a school attic is 837.80 square meters. All communication systems of the school have been reconstructed, and the building is equipped with fire alarm, communication, calling, and video surveillance systems. The basement floor is intended as a technical floor. On the 1st and 2nd floors, there are classrooms, a medical office, a teacher's room, etc. On the 3rd floor (attic), there is an assembly hall and a library. The interior of the building is equipped with all necessary maintenance equipment. A football field with artificial turf and a sports ground equipped with sports equipment were built in the school yard.

In addition, the building area of the kindergarten for 11 children is 413.30 square meters. The kindergarten's communication systems have all been rebuilt, and the building is equipped with a fire alarm system, communications, video surveillance, and emergency notification. The basement floor is designed as a technical floor. The interior is equipped with all necessary maintenance equipment. A children's playground with a rubber coating and 2 gazebos have been built in the yard.

The total construction area of the two-story administrative building and the Club and Community Center is 589.30 square meters.

Boiler house with a total building area of 89.30 square meters is equipped with heating boilers with a capacity of 350,000 kcal/hour each and all other necessary technical equipment.

Public catering facilities, roads, and communication lines have been built in accordance with the master plan. Thus, the total length of roads inside the village is 4.0 kilometers. Its 800-meter part (the central road) is paved with natural stone. The remaining parts of the internal roads are covered with asphalt-concrete pavement. Sidewalks and, parallel to them, green fences have been created to the left and right of all roads. Ornamental trees and shrubs are planted along the road.

All existing external communication systems were dismantled and reconstructed. A new gas pipeline has been laid in the village; underground water tanks and a pumping station have been installed.

On one of the heights of the Talish village, a memorial stone with the text of a tweet was installed, which was shared by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev on the day the village was liberated from occupation. On October 4, 2021, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev raised the flag of Azerbaijan on the Flag Square in the village of Talish, Tartar district. As part of the 1st stage of repair and restoration work in the village, work was carried out to improve Flag Square.

Furthermore, on one of the heights of the Talish village, a recreation area and an observation deck were built, where one can comfortably spend free time.