President of EU Council shares post on occasion of Novruz holiday

Society Materials 20 March 2023 22:14 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. The beginning of spring brings renewed hope - all the more needed at these challenging times, EU Council President Charles Michel wrote in his publication in connection with the Novruz holiday on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

Warmest congratulations to all who celebrate Nowruz including in Central Asia, the Caucasus and the Middle East. The beginning of spring brings renewed hope - all the more needed at these challenging times. Best wishes for happiness, prosperity and above all - peace," Michel noted.

