President of EU Council shares post on occasion of Novruz holiday

Warmest congratulations to all who celebrate Nowruz including in Central Asia, the Caucasus and the Middle East. The beginning of spring brings renewed hope - all the more needed at these challenging times. Best wishes for happiness, prosperity and above all - peace," Michel noted.