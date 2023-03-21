Azerbaijan confirms 8 more COVID-19 cases, 63 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. Azerbaijan has detected 8 new COVID-19 cases, and 63 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 829,279 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,858 of them have recovered, and 10,153 people have died. Currently, 268 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 465 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,550,354 tests have been conducted so far.