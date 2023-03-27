Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan looking for specialist for procurement, logistics and health products management

VACANCY

Specialist for Procurement, Logistics and Health Products Management (SPLHPM) in the Project Implementation Unit of the Program to Fight HIV/AIDS, TB and Malaria of the Ministry of Health within the programs implemented by the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in the Republic of Azerbaijan

About the Agency:

The Global Fund is a partnership designed to accelerate the end of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria as epidemics. As an international organization, the Global Fund mobilizes and invests funds to support programs run by local experts in more than 100 countries. In partnership with governments, civil society, technical agencies, the private sector and people affected by the diseases, we are challenging barriers and embracing innovation.

The Specialist for Procurement, Logistics and Health Products Management reports on daily basis to the Director of the Project Implementation Unit (« the PIU Director ») and plays a key role in the efficient management of the Global Fund AIDS, Tuberculosis and COVID-19 programs in Azerbaijan. The Specialist ensures the provision of adequate technical expertise for complex and strategic matters and support to analyze risks and propose solutions for the efficient supply chain management activities for health products.

KEY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE SPECIALIST FOR PROCUREMENT, LOGISTICS AND HEALTH PRODUCTS MANAGEMENT INCLUDE:

1. Carry out the procurement, transportation (delivery to the end user) and Health Products Management under the Global Fund investment for Tuberculosis/HIV/COVID-19 programs in the Republic of Azerbaijan:

Advises to the Program Implementation Unit (« the PIU ») throughout the Global Fund grant life cycle from the formulation of health product lists to grant closure and supports the preparation, implementation and monitoring of Procurement Action Plans in line with Azerbaijan National Law on procurement and the Global Fund procurement guidelines;

Support the PIU to develop funding proposals to the Global Fund including reprogramming requests, preparing the Procurement and Supply Management («the PSM») budgets based on the programmatic objectives and activities;

Support the PIU to define health products procurement and supply chain management risks and to identify mitigation strategies;

Organize and coordinate the procurement activities of the Global Fund project to ensure timely action in all phases of implementation;

Liaise with the Global Fund procurement stakeholders, national and international procurement agencies on the PSM under the Global Fund TB/HIV/COVID-19 programs;

Establishing relations and cooperation with international companies related to the medical goods and supplies, conducting negotiations in the direction of attracting partners;

2. Ensure implementation of national procurement procedures of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Global Fund procurement guidelines:

Lead procurement work under international pooled procurement mechanisms Wambo, UNDP, GDF and other platforms;

Organizing the bidding process and other contract documents;

Participate in the process of evaluation of bid proposals, including the drafting of recommendations for award of contracts;

Facilitate the execution of procurement contracts by assisting the PIU financial personnel in the opening of Letters of Credit, establishing payment orders and disbursement requests;

Monitor the delivery of equipment, goods, works and services procured/contracted under the project; is responsible for keeping the acts of handover of goods;

Participate in preparing progress reports, a project completion report, and any other reports required by the PIU Director;

Arrange insurance for the all goods/products procured under the project;

Organization of optimal logistics for international import and export and domestic operations;

Inspection of cargo documents (Invoice, Pack list, CoO, CMR, Contract, etc.) during import and forwarding to the customs officer for the customs clearance;

Overseeing the shipping process from start to finish, maintaining daily correspondence with international suppliers, freight carriers and forwarders to ensure timely deliveries, to resolve transactional issues and gather critical information;

Market analysis, research of the required materials in the domestic and foreign markets, preparation and analysis of the supplier base.

MINIMUM YEARS OF RELEVANT WORK EXPERIENCE

A minimum of 5 years progressive relevant experience with a master’s degree or 7 years with a bachelor’s degree, in procurement and supply chain management for health programmes including at least 3 years of international experience.

REQUIRED SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

Strong familiarity with the national procurement, rules and procedures

Familiarity with the international procurement policies and processes for health products

Knowledge and experience in development of health procurement plans

Experience working with national disease programmes in the quantification of health products

Experience in working in national and/or international health programmes in the area of PSM

Capacity to take the lead in solving complex issues

Ability to lead, collaborate and coordinate work at the country level and with international partners

REQUIRED LANGUAGE SKILLS:

Fluent English, working level of Azerbaijani and preferably good working level of Russian

Contract type: Service

Salary level: up to 3000 manats

Those who interested in this announcement should submit their proposals not later than April 29, 2023, at 17.00 to [email protected] in the following format:

1. Cover letter

2. Detailed technical proposal

3. Cost proposal

4. References

Contact phone: +99412 4982032