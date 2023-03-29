Azerbaijan awards its military medical personnel after aiding quake-hit Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Azerbaijani Army’s military medical personnel, dispatched to Türkiye to provide medical aid to the injured as a result of the earthquake there, was awarded in accordance with the relevant order of the Azerbaijani defense minister, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The awards ceremony was held at the Main Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Defense on March 29.

The Chief of the Medical Department, Medical service Major General Firudin Nabiyev, noted that the activity of Azerbaijani medical personnel, sent to Türkiye on the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, was highly appreciated in Türkiye.

It was noted that Azerbaijani military medical personnel in Kahramanmarash, in interaction with the representatives of the Ministry of Health of Türkiye and the Turkish Armed Forces, performed a total of 81 surgeries and provided outpatient assistance to 517 people.

At the end of the event, the Azerbaijani Army’s 20 military medical personnel, including general surgeon, traumatologist, otolaryngologist, ophthalmologist, neurosurgeon, rheumatologist, anesthesiologist, plastic-reconstructive surgeon, medical attendant, operating nurses and anesthetists, were presented with military ranks, medals and honorary decrees.