Newly landscaped yard commissioned in Baku's Khatai as part of "Our Yard" project (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. As part of the "Our Yard" project, implemented on the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, another well-landscaped yard was handed over to local residents, Trend reports.

The renovated yard covers multi-story buildings, where 400 people live, and is located at 6 and 6A Nasraddin Tusi Str., Khatai district, Baku.

The newly landscaped yard provides comfortable movement for disabled people. Furthermore, favorable conditions have been created for the development of children of all age groups, for effective leisure for young people, and for sports. A mini-football stadium, playgrounds, and various sports facilities have been built on the territory. In addition, the yard also has four gazebos, many benches, waste containers, birdhouses, and cat houses.

Considering the wishes and interests of the residents, new lighting poles and video surveillance cameras were installed in the yard. Also, the facades and building blocks were completely repaired; the asphalt and roofing of the buildings were updated; and the electrical system was renewed.

In addition to the restoration of the existing greenery in the yard, 300 trees were planted, and a landscaping strip was laid on an area of 800 square meters. However, green barriers of densely growing climbing plants that can effectively absorb harmful dust particles in the air have been created around the yard.

The main goal of the "Our Yard" project is an ecological improvement on the territory of Azerbaijan, the restoration of green spaces that form the basis of urban ecology, the formation of a healthy lifestyle, and the creation of safe and comfortable living conditions for residents.

Residents are welcome to send information and recommendations on the improvement of the yards of common residential areas as part of the "Our Yard" project to the IDEA Public Union.