Each competition inspires more confidence - young Israeli gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Each competition inspires more confidence, Israeli athlete Yael Aloni Goldblatt participating in AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics told Trend.

“Due to poor health, I can’t say that this is my best performance, but I hope that by the next tournament I will be able to recover and perform better,” she said.

The Israeli grace noted that this is her first visit to Azerbaijan and she is very impressed with the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

"The gymnastic arena in Baku is incredibly beautiful, and the competition hall is large and spacious. I have never performed at such venues before. I hope that I will come here again. By the way, today my team and I are planning to walk around the city, and see the sights," she added.

The 3rd AGF (Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation) Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics is held on April 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. In this competition, 119 gymnasts from 14 countries of the world are participating.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan is represented by 38 gymnasts - of which 20 graces perform in an individual program (six seniors, 14 juniors), and 18 athletes perform as part of teams in group exercises (one adult team, two junior teams).