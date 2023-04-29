Azerbaijani eco-activists plant trees in temporarily suspended peaceful protest area on Lachin-Khankendi road (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, April 29. Azerbaijani eco-activists have planted trees in the temporarily suspended peaceful protest area on Lachin-Khankendi road, Trend reports from the scene.

The eco-activists are cleaning up the area.

The peaceful protest of the eco-activists was temporarily suspended on April 28, 2023, at 18:00 (GMT+4).

Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Shusha district Aydin Karimov met with a group of eco-activists of the 138-day peaceful protest organized on the Lachin-Khankendi road on April 28.

During the meeting, Aydin Karimov proposed stopping the peaceful protest, as a border checkpoint was installed by the units of the State Border Service on the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, on the border with Armenia, at the starting point of the Lachin-Khankendi road on April 23.

Following the discussions, the representatives of the non-governmental organizations, eco-activists and young volunteers adopted a statement, saying they temporarily suspend the peaceful protest on April 28, 2023 from 18:00 pm.

“We declare that our requirements to the command of the peacekeeping contingent to stop the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in the territories of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, and to ensure the environmental monitoring and other consequences remain in force, and if these requirements are not fulfilled, we will resume the peaceful protest,” the statement emphasized.