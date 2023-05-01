Azerbaijan opens criminal case following deadly mine incident in Jojug Marjanly village

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. A criminal case has been opened in connection with the mine incident that occurred in Azerbaijan’s Jojug Marjanly village, the Jabrayil District Prosecutor’s Office told Trend.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, during the preliminary investigation, it was determined that as a result of an anti-tank mine explosion in the village territory Ogtay Alishov, born in 1964, died.

On this fact, the Jabrayil District Prosecutor’s Office has opened a criminal case under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code and is conducting a preliminary investigation.

Following the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

Since the signing of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 by Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia [following the second Karabakh war] up to date, a total of 299 people, including military personnel and civilians, have become victims of mines as a result of the explosion of mines laid by the Armenian armed forces, 55 of them were killed, 244 people were injured of varying severity.