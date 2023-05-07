I am excited to take part in Baku Marathon 2023 - winner of mugham contest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. I am excited to be a participant of the Baku Marathon 2023, organized at the initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the winner of the mugham contest Miralam Miralamov told Trend.

He noted that the marathon is very interesting.

"Today is a sports celebration. I am also taking part in the marathon. This is a very good initiative. I am glad that this event has become traditional. A marathon is not just a race. We communicate and compete with people in a friendly atmosphere here. I express my gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for this initiative," he said.

The sixth "Baku Marathon 2023" has started at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

As many as 19,500 participants have been registered.

The Baku Marathon, held since 2016, is aimed at supporting the development of sports and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

The half marathon, which is held under the motto "Defeat the wind", covers a distance of 21 kilometers.

The starting and finishing points will be on the National Flag Square.