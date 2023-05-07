Competition at Baku Marathon 2023 is good - winner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The competition at the Baku Marathon 2023 is good, the winner of the Baku Marathon 2023, a sportsman from Ukraine Bogdan Simonovich, told journalists, Trend reports.

He noted that the track of the Baku Marathon 2023 is a bit heavy.

“The half marathon is held under the "Defeat the wind" motto, and indeed, it had to be overcome . The competition at the marathon is good. We ran together, and somewhere on the 11th kilometer I managed to break away from the competitors. I felt gusts of wind and pulled ahead," he said.

The winner pointed out that he was participating in the Baku Marathon for the first time.

The sixth Baku Marathon 2023 was held at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

19,500 participants were registered for the Baku Marathon 2023.

The Baku Marathon, held since 2016, is aimed at supporting the development of sports and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

The half marathon, which was held under the motto "Defeat the wind", covered a distance of 21 kilometers.

The starting and finishing points were on the National Flag Square.