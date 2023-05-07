84-year-old participant of Baku Marathon-2023 runs full distance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. I have run the full distance, and compared to last year, today at the Baku Marathon 2023, I improved my result by 27 minutes, participant of the race, 84-year-old marathon runner Tanriverdi Aliyev told Trend.

"I have participated in the Baku Marathon before. I confess that I have been passionate about running for many years, it gives me strength, allows me to always be in good physical shape. I try to teach everyone I know to play the sport. I would like to say to the representatives of the younger generation, lead a healthy lifestyle, go in for running - this is the most accessible sport," he said.

84-year-old marathon runner noted that the Baku Marathon 2023 was wonderful and gave him many vivid emotions.

"I am very pleased with how the marathon went, I thank the organizers, they gave us a real holiday of sports and good mood," he added.

The sixth Baku Marathon 2023 was held at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

19,500 participants were registered for the Baku Marathon 2023.

The Baku Marathon, held since 2016, is aimed at supporting the development of sports and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

The half marathon, which was held under the motto "Defeat the wind", covered a distance of 21 kilometers.

The starting and finishing points were on the National Flag Square.