Flashmob dedicated to 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev held as part of Baku Marathon 2023 (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. A flashmob dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev was held as part of the Baku Marathon 2023 organized today, Trend reports.

More than 2,000 young volunteers took part in the flash mob, held with the support of the Regional Development Public Association. As part of the flash mob, a composition was created consisting of the name of the great leader Heydar Aliyev and the symbol of the 100th anniversary.

This year the marathon was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev.