Interesting performances at Khari Bulbul International Musical Festival's last day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The last day of the Khari Bulbul International Musical Festival in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city was also remembered for interesting performances, Trend reports.

At the festival organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, Natig Rhythm group, Anvar Sadigov and the Gaytaghi instrumental ensemble performed during events covering various areas in Shusha.

Within the framework of the festival, which began on May 9, concert programs, exhibitions and various presentations were held.

The Khari Bulbul Music Festival is an international music festival held in Shusha and other cities of Karabakh. The festival was first held in 1989 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani khanende (singer) Seyid Shushinski, and it was held annually until 1992, when the city was captured during the first Karabakh war.

The festival was reinstated in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, on May 12, 2021, after the city's liberation from Armenian occupation during the second Karabakh war in 2020.

Since 1990, the Khari Bulbul Festival has received international status. Inviting folklore groups from foreign countries to the event aroused great public interest. The 5th 'Khari Bulbul' International Folklore Festival was held in Shusha from May 12 through May 14, 2022.