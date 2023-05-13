Commander of Azerbaijani Ground Forces meets with Turkish delegation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan - Commander of the Ground Forces, Lieutenant-General Anvar Afandiyev met with a delegation headed by the rector of the National Defense University of the Republic of Türkiye, Professor Erhan Afyoncu, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

According to the ministry, Afandiyev greeted the guests and expressed gladness to see them in Azerbaijan.

The deputy minister emphasized that the bilateral military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is based on friendship and brotherhood.

At the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the further expansion of military education in the framework of joint cooperation with the fraternal country, as well as on a number of other issues of mutual interest.

Then the guests were briefed on the history of the establishment of the command of the Ground Forces and the main areas of activity.

In conclusion, the Turkish delegation, which arrived at the Control Center of the Ground Forces, was provided with information about the center.

Previously, the delegation visited Azerbaijan’s liberated territories and the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed there.