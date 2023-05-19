Azerbaijan confirms 10 more COVID-19 cases, 16 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Azerbaijan has detected 10 new COVID-19 cases, 16 patients have recovered, 1 patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 831,716 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 821,367 of them have recovered, and 10,271 people have died. Currently, 78 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 828 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,609,770 tests have been conducted so far.

The first COVID-19 case in Azerbaijan was reported on Feb. 28, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak reportedly started in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.