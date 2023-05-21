European Championship in Baku: gymnast from Ukraine wins gold in exercises with hoop

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Gymnast Victoriia Onopriienko from Ukraine won the gold medal with a score of 33.250 points in exercises with a hoop at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku, Trend reports.

Gymnast Adi Asya Katz from Israel won the silver medal, the judges rated her performance at 32.600 points. Boryana Kaleyn, representing Bulgaria, won the bronze medal with a score of 32.250 points.

Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova took the sixth position with a score of 31.100 points.

The 39th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on May 17-21 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Gymnasts from 38 countries are participating in the European Championship in Baku, held under the "Shine like a star" motto.