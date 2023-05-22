Online Azerbaijan project to bring high-speed internet to Azerbaijan's liberated territories - Aztelekom

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. A total of 1,000 km of backbone fiber-optic cables is initially planned to be designed and laid following the general and master plans in connection with the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, as well as the "Program of action for the organization of communication services in the liberated territories", Aztelecom LLC told Trend.

Aztelecom LLC, the main partner of the Online Azerbaijan project, rapidly continues this process. In parallel, telephone and internet services are provided to institutions and residents in the liberated territories, including Shusha and Aghdam cities, villages of Aghali (Zangilan district), and Talish (Tartar district), where restoration work is underway, in accordance with the available technical capabilities and demand.

In connection with the implementation of the I State Program of the ‘Great Return’ to the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, approved by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on November 16, 2022 No. 3587, one of the main issues facing the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport is the establishment of telecommunications networks and the provision of services, including telephone, internet, and others in the liberated territories.

The Online Azerbaijan project aims to improve the well-being of the population by providing high-speed Internet access, as well as innovative solutions to facilitate its use by people and organizations in the most remote areas of the country. The project is based on a public-private partnership model.

The project is being implemented by Aztelecom LLC, Baku Telephone Communications LLC, Azeronline LTD, Smart Systems Technology and MegaLink on the basis of a public-private partnership model.