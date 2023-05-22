Azerbaijan continues work on setting up mobile communication network on its liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Azerbaijan continues working on establishing a mobile communication network on its lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, Aztelekom LLC [national telecommunications operator] told Trend.

The initiative was put up by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, in accordance with the joint plan prepared by mobile operators.

A total of 214 base stations have been installed in the liberated territories. Mobile communication services have been organized, and work continues.

The project is deemed important within the framework of implementation of the "First State Program of "Big Return" to the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation", approved by the Decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated November 16, 2022.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.