Numerous mines found in liberated territories of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) found 31 mines last week in the country's territories liberated from Armenian occupation, the agency told Trend.

Some 17 anti-personnel mines, 14 anti-tank mines and 484 unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralized during mine clearance operations conducted from May 15 through May 20 in Azerbaijan's Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayill and Zangilan districts.

Thus, 213 hectares were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.