Registration for participation at international mugham competition in Baku wraps up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Registration of international performers in the mugham competition, which will be held during the 6th International Mugham Festival (the World of Mugham) in Azerbaijan on June 18 through 25, has been completed, Trend reports.

The program of the International Mugham Festival, which will be organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture and supported by the Ministry of Science and Education, and the Azerbaijan National Conservatory Music College, includes an international mugham competition.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the competition by Mireli Sarizade and Vagif Tahmazov.

Moreover, up to 30 representatives of China, Iran, Israel, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye will also take part in the competition.

The music competition will be held from June 19 through 22. On the last day of the festival, which is on June 25, the closing ceremony will be held at the Muslim Magomayev Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall.

The winners of the competition organized within the framework of the festival will be awarded and a concert will be presented.

The program of the 6th International Mugham Festival “The World of Mugham” is diverse. As part of the festival, various concerts will be organized in the cities of Baku, Aghjabadi and Shusha.

The music festival will open on June 18 with two concerts. People's Artist Alim Gasimov will perform at the Heydar Aliyev Palace, as well as People's Artist Enver Sadigov and Honored Artist Emil Afrasiyab will perform at the country's National Conservatory.

Tickets for the concerts of the festival in Baku will be available on the iTicket.az website and at the box office.