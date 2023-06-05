Nar supported open triathlon tournament “IronWind” (PHOTO)

Nar supported the "IronWind" open tournament dedicated to the 100th birth anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev. More than 100 athletes from different countries participated in the triathlon competition organized on Pirallahi Island.

The tournament consisted of three stages:1.9 kilometers of swimming, 90 kilometers of cycling and finally 21.1 kilometers of running. Oleksandr Mordasov was the winner among men. Teymur Farajov finished the race in the second place, and Konstantin Vedmed finished in the third place. In the women's competition, the first three places were taken by Inna Anisimova, Rabiya Orujlu and Natalya Vallek respectively. In addition, three Paralympians who competed in the tournament were awarded by Nar.

It should be noted that the competition was jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation, Baku City Circuit and "Triterra" club.

