Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. A special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended, following Prime Minister Ali Asadov’s corresponding decision, Trend reports.

According to the decision, the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until 06:00 (GMT+4) on October 2, 2023, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection and its possible consequences.

The deadline has previously been set for 06:00 (GMT+4) on July 1, 2023.

The first COVID-19 case in Azerbaijan was reported on Feb. 28, 2020. The coronavirus outbreak reportedly started in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.