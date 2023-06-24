Total of 39 automobile tunnels being built in liberated territories of Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. A total of 39 automobile tunnels are being built in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan [from Armenian occupation after the second Karabakh war], the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads told Trend.

As many as 39 automobile tunnels with a total length of about 66 kilometers are being constructed in the road infrastructure projects implemented on the territory of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and East Zangazur economic districts and playing an important role in the socio-economic development of the liberated districts and villages from Armenian occupation [after the second Karabakh war].

Construction is currently underway:

- 7 automobile tunnels with a total length of 12,690 meters on the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway;

- 7 automobile tunnels with a total length of 2,358 meters on the Khudaferin-Gubadly-Lachin highway;

- 3 automobile tunnels with a total length of 12,032 meters on the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghbend highway;

- 5 automobile tunnels with a total length of 25,926 meters on the Toganaly-Kalbajar-Istisu highway;

- 17 automobile tunnels with a total length of 12,964 meters on the Kalbajar-Lachin highway.