Leadership of Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan visits Alley of Honor and Alley of Martyrs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. On the occasion of June 26 - the Day of the Armed Forces, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has visited the Alley of the Honorable Burial and the Alley of Martyrs, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The memory of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev was honored, and bouquets of flowers were laid in front of his monument. The leadership of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan also honored the memory of the outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Then the leadership of the Ministry, who arrived at the Alley of Martyrs, visited the graves of Azerbaijani citizens who became martyrs for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was performed by the military orchestra.

The memory of all martyrs was honored with deep respect.