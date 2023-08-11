Magnus Carlsen signs autographs for Azerbaijani fans (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. Participant of the World Cup in Baku, Norwegian grandmaster, 16th world chess champion Magnus Carlsen signed autographs for Azerbaijani fans after winning the fourth round tie-break, Trend reports.

In a tie-break, Magnus Carlsen beat the German chess player Vincent Kaymer and reached the fifth round of the World Cup (1/8 finals among men). His opponent in the 1/8 finals will be Vasily Ivanchuk (Ukraine).

Magnus Carlsen also took pictures with Azerbaijani fans.

The starting list of the World Chess Cup of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in Baku included 206 chess players in the open section and 103 in the women's section. The World Chess Cup is held in Azerbaijan for the second time.

The FIDE World Cup 2023 games are broadcast on the official website of the competition in Azerbaijani and English. The tournament will continue until August 25th. The prize fund of the Cup is set at 2.5 million US dollars.

The World Chess Cup takes place at Marriott Boulevard in Baku.