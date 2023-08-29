There's no limit to my joy, says resident of Azerbaijan's Lachin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29. After 30 years of longing, we are returning to our native land. There is no limit to my joy, said Fazila Aliyeva, who is returning to the city of Lachin, Trend reports.

Aliyeva noted that she was 35 years old when she left the city.

"Now I am 66 years old. I am very happy, we are returning to our native land," Aliyeva said.

The Lachin resident wished strong health to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"May God rest the souls of our martyrs, and give good health to the veterans who gave us this joy," she added.

Today 13 families (52 people) are returning to Azerbaijan's Lachin city.