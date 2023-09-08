Azerbaijan strikes deal on seawater desalination with Israeli company (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. A contract has been signed between Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (Azersu) and the Israeli national water supply operator Mekorot Water Company for the provision of technical consulting services as part of a seawater desalination project, Trend reports.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mekorot Water Company Amir Lang noted that in his country, 90 percent of the drinking water needs are met by their company, and approximately 60 percent of the water is supplied through seawater desalination.

The Mekorot Water Company and its subsidiary companies cooperate with several countries around the world in the field of seawater desalination and water resource management.

Back on October 2022, Baku and Tel Aviv have signed a memorandum of understanding on the cooperation for the establishment of the plant in Azerbaijan on the desalination of the Caspian Sea water.

The document was signed between Israel's I.D.E. Water Assets Ltd company and the Azerbaijani Investment Company OJSC.