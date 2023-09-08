Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan dismisses deputy head of executive power in Nakhchivan's Sadarak district

Society Materials 8 September 2023 15:57 (UTC +04:00)
Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The Deputy Chief of the Executive Power (EP) of Sadarak district in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Ali Zeynalzade has been dismissed following the relevant decree, Trend reports.

Previously, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has also seen dismissal of Deputy Chief of Kangarli district's EP Sariya Gurbanova, Deputy Chief of Shahbuz district's EP Tural Guliyev and Deputy Chief of Nakhchivan city's EP Tahmina Mustafayeva.

The decree on dismissal of Mustafayeva was signed by the head of Nakhchivan city EP Mirsanani Seyidov.

