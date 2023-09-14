NEQSOL Holding announces strategic leadership appointments (PHOTO)

NEQSOL Holding announced the appointments of Vugar Samadli as Head of Energy Business, Kadri Ozen as Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer, and Teymur Taghiyev as Chief of Staff, who joined its executive management team led by Chief Executive Officer Yusif Jabbarov.

Vugar Samadli brings 20 years of leadership experience in the energy sector. As Head of Energy Business of NEQSOL Holding, he will lead the coordination between the Holding and its energy group companies, including Nobel Energy and Nobel Upstream, as well as the new energy investments. Mr. Samadli will continue his existing responsibility as the CEO of Nobel Energy.

Kadri Ozen joined NEQSOL Holding from the Netherlands, where he worked as the Chief Communications Officer of Unilever’s tea division. As Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer of NEQSOL Holding, Mr. Ozen will lead corporate communications, sustainability strategies, and external stakeholder relations to support Holding’s global positioning and reputation.

Teymur Taghiyev, will lead the office of the CEO and oversee corporate resilience and crisis management while driving transformation and digitalization initiatives. While assuming the role of the Chief of Staff, Mr. Taghiyev will continue leading the Holding’s critical project management function.

“These appointments reflect our commitment to strategic excellence and innovation. Vugar’s proven leadership and expertise in the energy sector, Kadri’s exceptional track record in global communications and sustainability, and Teymur’s multifaceted expertise in driving operational efficiency, transformation, and resilience will strengthen our foundation for continued growth,” said Yusif Jabbarov, CEO of NEQSOL Holding.

Further information about NEQSOL Holding’s leadership appointments:

Vugar Samadli, Head of Energy Business of NEQSOL Holding has two decades of leadership experience in the energy sector. Mr. Samadli began his professional career at BP in 2003 and joined Nobel Energy in 2013, where he was appointed as the CEO in 2017.

In his new role, Mr. Samadli will reinforce coordination between the Holding and its subsidiary companies, including Nobel Energy, Nobel Upstream, and new energy investments. Mr. Samadli will continue as CEO of Nobel Energy.

Vugar Samadli studied BSc in mechanical engineering at M.E.T.U, in Türkiye, and holds MSc, Executive MBA, and Ph.D. degrees from reputable Universities in the USA and the UK. Mr. Samadli was awarded ‘The Taraggi (Progress) Medal’ by the President of Azerbaijan in 2019, for his contributions to the country’s oil and gas industry.

Kadri Ozen, Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer has extensive international leadership experience in the fields of Public Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability Strategies. He joined NEQSOL Holding from the Netherlands, where he worked as the Chief Communications Officer for LIPTON Tea and Infusions, which is the largest tea business globally and was recently sold from Unilever to CVC Capital Partners.

Kadri Ozen worked in Türkiye, the UK, the USA, Germany, the UAE, and the Netherlands in different senior leadership roles at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Coca-Cola Company, Merck Pharmaceuticals and Unilever. Earlier in his career, Mr. Ozen worked as an international news reporter and presenter for TRT, CNN World Report, BBC World Service, and SHOW TV.

Kadri Ozen is a Medical Doctor by training and holds an MBA from Emory University in the USA.

Teymur Taghiyev, Chief of Staff at NEQSOL Holding has over 20 years of experience in strategy development and implementation, business development, project management, compliance, risk management, and corporate affairs. In his new role, Mr. Taghiyev will assume a pivotal position to lead the office of the CEO while spearheading corporate resilience, crisis management, and driving internal transformation and digitalization initiatives.

Teymur Taghiyev will continue his responsibility to oversee the Project Management Office. Mr. Taghiyev joined NEQSOL Holding in 2018 after leading several large corporations' strategy and project management functions. He received his international law degree from Baku State University and his Executive MBA from Cass Business School, City University of London.

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified international group of companies employing more than 12,000 people in its business operations spanning more than 10 countries across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries. The Holding has three head offices in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, in Baku, Azerbaijan, and in Kyiv, Ukraine.