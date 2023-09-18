Number of COVID-19 infections reported in Azerbaijan over past week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The number of people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) and vaccinated against it in Azerbaijan for the last week (September 11-17) has been announced, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

During this time, 142 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered, and 127 people have recovered.

In Azerbaijan, 832,580 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected so far, and 822,131 of them have been treated and recovered. Currently, there are 147 active patients. To date, 10,302 people have died from the coronavirus.

It was noted that 3,012 tests for coronavirus have been done in the last week, for a total of 7.6 million tests since the start of the pandemic.