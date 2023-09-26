Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan sends gasoline and diesel fuel to Khankendi - Presidential Administration

Society Materials 26 September 2023 20:09 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Urgent measures are continuing in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan to address social, humanitarian, economic and infrastructural issues and meet the needs of the Armenian residents living there, the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

Another two cars with 38 tons of gasoline and 16 tons of diesel were sent along the Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road to provide fuel and lubricants for kindergartens, emergency medical services and firefighting services on September 26, 2023.

