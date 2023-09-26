Azerbaijan sends gasoline and diesel fuel to Khankendi - Presidential Administration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Urgent measures are continuing in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan to address social, humanitarian, economic and infrastructural issues and meet the needs of the Armenian residents living there, the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

Another two cars with 38 tons of gasoline and 16 tons of diesel were sent along the Aghdam-Askeran-Khankendi road to provide fuel and lubricants for kindergartens, emergency medical services and firefighting services on September 26, 2023.