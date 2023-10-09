Azerbaijan marking anniversary of Hadrut settlement's liberation in second Karabakh war

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Azerbaijan is marking the anniversary of the liberation of Hadrut settlement from Armenian occupation during the second Karabakh war in the Khojavand district, Trend reports.

The liberation of Hadrut and eight other settlements was announced by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on October 9, 2020.

The head of state said that as a result of the successful operation, the villages of Gishlag, Garajally, Afandilar, Suleymanli in the Jabrayil district, Yukhari Guzlak, Gorazilli in the Fuzuli district, Chayli in the Tartar district, Hadrut, and the village of Sur in the Khojavand district were liberated from the occupation.

The liberation of Hadrut is considered one of the key turning points in the second Karabakh war.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.