Suriname minister visits Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)

A delegation led by Minister of Education, Science and Culture of the Republic of Suriname Henry Ori, which was on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS).

First, the foreign delegation visited the university campus and met with students and teachers during classes.

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov informed the guests in detail about the modern learning conditions and research environment created at BHOS. Elmar Gasimov expressed special gratitude to Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev for providing the opportunity to hold this meeting.

During the meeting, the prospects for cooperation between Baku Higher Oil School and the Anton de Kom University of Suriname were discussed. Elmar Gasimov said that the educational process at Baku Higher Oil School, a fully English-language higher education institution, is integrated with industrial practice. The rector emphasized that 4 out of 5 specialties with the highest passing scores in the country are BHOS specialties.

Then, at a meeting with the participation of delegations from both sides, Elmar Gasimov put forward a proposal to create an opportunity for Surinamese students to study at Baku Higher Oil School.

Minister of Education, Science and Culture of the Republic of Suriname Henry Ori praised highly the conditions and educational environment created at BHOS. The minister emphasized that they intend to cooperate with Baku Higher Oil School in several areas. He noted that Baku Higher Oil School could play an important role in the development of the oil and gas industry in Suriname, which is a new industry for this country. Henry Ori also emphasized that Baku Higher Oil School will support the creation of the specialty “Oil and Gas Engineer” at the Anton de Kom University of Suriname.

At the end of the meeting, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov presented the “Guest of Honor” memorial plaque to Minister of Education, Science and Culture of the Republic of Suriname Henry Ori.