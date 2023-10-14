More natives returning to Azerbaijan's Fuzuli granted with new apartments

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, October 14. The return of former IDPs to the restored city of Fuzuli continues following the order of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the press service of the State Committee on Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons told Trend.

The press service said that today, keys to apartments were handed over to 28 more families (117 people) who went to Fuzuli from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku.

The keys presentation ceremony involved personnel of the special representative office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh economic region (except Shusha district) and the State Committee on Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

Thus, 258 families - 928 people in total - were permanently settled in Fuzuli. The relocation of families to Fuzuli will continue in the coming days.

The city was liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war.