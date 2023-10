BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. Azerbaijan's access to TikTok has been reactivated, Trend reports.

Currently, access to this social network in the country has no restrictions.

No note, during local anti-terrorist activities held by Azerbaijan on September 19-20 this year in Karabakh, access to the TikTok had been suspended.

