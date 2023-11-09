Azerbaijan's Azerishig employs citizens resettled in liberated Fuzuli city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. Azerbaijan's Azerishig OJSC is providing employment opportunities for residents relocating to Fuzuli, with some of them already employed in various capacities, Trend reports.

The company said that the Fuzuli Digital Substation and the Control Center, the opening ceremonies of which took place with participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, enable to supply electricity to all necessary facilities in the Fuzuli district.

The majority of employees at the substation and the center are local residents, the company added.

As a result of rapid reconstruction work in the liberated territories, after 30 years, the indigenous population has returned to Zangilan, Lachin, and Fuzuli. Within the framework of the tasks assigned by President Ilham Aliyev, Azerishig is fulfilling its responsibilities.

The goal of the company is to contribute to the restoration of Karabakh and ensure the well-being of people who have returned to the liberated lands.

Work on upgrading the power grid infrastructure and the construction of new power plants is ongoing.

