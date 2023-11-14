Vienna hosts 2nd Alumni Forum of Azerbaijan's ADA University (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The 2nd Alumni Forum of Azerbaijan's ADA University has been held in Vienna, Trend reports.

The forum was attended by more than 100 graduates of ADA University from 28 countries of the world.

The event discussed future strategy of the university, new prospects in the South Caucasus region, construction work in Karabakh and much more.

The graduates, divided into 10 groups, held discussions on relevant topics, presented the results of the discussion and voiced their proposals regarding the future development of Azerbaijan.

The 1st Alumni Forum of ADA University was held last year in Budapest.

