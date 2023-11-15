Baku hosting II Meteorological Forum of Turkic World

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Baku is hosting the II Meteorological Forum of the Turkic World, Trend reports.

The forum involves the participation of ministers responsible for the environment and climate change from Turkic-speaking countries, heads of meteorological services, representatives of governmental entities, and experts.

The aim of the forum is to coordinate activities in the field of climate change and to expand the exchange of experience in creating an early warning system for extreme weather conditions.

Held within the framework of the 100th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, the forum is supported by the UN Development Program.

Among the participants are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan (as observer), Uzbekistan, Türkiye, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (as observer) and Hungary (as observer)

The First Meteorological Forum of the Turkic World took place on February 19, 2021, in Ankara.

