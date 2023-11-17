Bugatti presence grows in Azerbaijan

The famous French luxury car manufacturer Bugatti has present its official representative in Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Located in the heart of Baku, Bugatti’s new state-of-the-art dealership outlines the brand’s unwavering commitment to providing hyper sports car excellence across the globe. As the first dealership in Azerbaijan, the Bugatti Baku immersive space will bring cutting-edge technology and innovative design to a new market. With a rich history dating back over a century, Bugatti consistently sets the benchmark for automotive innovation, performance, luxury and elegance.

Bugatti Baku will offer the full range of Bugatti models, both new and pre-owned, from the ground-breaking Veyron to the legendary Chiron, allowing customers to experience the unparalleled power and precision that Bugatti is renowned for. Bugatti Baku customers will also have the opportunity to explore the exclusive customization options that ensure each Bugatti automobile is unique, meeting customer requirements down to exacting details.



"We are thrilled to bring the Bugatti brand to Baku," said Ali Nazar, owner of Nazar Holdings, the official Bugatti dealer in Azerbaijan and Georgia. "Bugatti has always stood for uncompromising performance and luxury, and we look forward to introducing these exceptional vehicles to the discerning automotive enthusiasts of Azerbaijan.”

Bugatti Baku is not just a dealership but also a hub for the wider Bugatti community, where like-minded individuals come together to share their passion for automotive invention. With a dedicated team of experts, Bugatti Baku on Uzeyir Hacibeyli 57 is committed to providing exceptional customer service, ensuring that every Bugatti owner receives the support and attention they deserve.

Bugatti Baku is operated by Nazar Holdings. The Nazar Holdings dealer group represents various super luxury sports brands across Azerbaijan. For inquiries, please contact [012 424 77 77].



Additional information is available at www.bugatti.com



About Bugatti: Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. is a French high-performance luxury automobile manufacturer, known for producing some of the world's fastest and most exclusive cars. Founded in 1909 by Ettore Bugatti, the brand has a storied history of creating automotive masterpieces that seamlessly blend art and engineering.